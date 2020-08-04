On Aug 4, 2020 I woke up to a slightly different world – I had lost my business as it seemed. Full inbox of reports about my apps not launching (crashing on launch) and after not too long I found out that when I sign into my Apple developer account I can no longer see that I would be enrolled into Apple’s developer program – au contraire – it shows a button for me to enroll, which I tried clicking, but only got a message that I can’t do that.
After more investigation, I found out that the distribution certificates were revoked. Each macOS app these days needs to be codesigned using an Apple-issued certificate so that the app will flawlessly work on all computers. When Apple revokes the certificate, it’s generally a remote kill-switch for the apps.
I got really frightened as all of sudden, no user was able to use my apps anymore. Though interestingly, I was still able to connect to my App Store account and my apps were there and working. As it was 7AM (all times are CET), Apple’s contact information only showed the option to send them an email – so I did. At 9AM, I went for the phone option that became available at last. When I finally talked to someone they said they have no idea what’s going on, there was no note or any additional information associated with my account. I was told they would pass the issue to the internal team and get back to me.
At this point you no longer know whether you have a business or not. Should I quickly go and apply for a job? Or should I try to found another company and distribute the apps under it? What should I do? The most damaging to me is the message shown to user:
This is the message that macOS shows to all users who tried to launch my apps. That it will damage their computer with a checkbox to report malware enabled. Average user immediately goes nuts. I fully understand that the entire idea here is that Apple can remotely kill malware and to keep the user on the safe side, but in case of a false-positive, as in this case, the message is damaging to the developer’s reputation.
Fortunately, possibly thanks to the traction the story got and all the support I received from everyone (for which I am infinitely grateful), after almost 24 hours after 10PM, I got my account re-instated. Apple has called and apologized for the complications. The issue was caused by my account being erroneously flagged by automated processes as malicious and the account was put on hold.
Here is a quote from Apple:
We appreciate your patience while we continued our investigation into why your Developer ID certificate was erroneously revoked and to examine ways in which we could assist you. We determined that your app Downie 4 was erroneously identified as malicious due to invalid logic in our malware detection system. This triggered the revocation of your certificate under Section 5.4 of the Developer Program License Agreement. This should not have happened and teams across Apple have been working diligently to figure out a solution.
Earlier today, we successfully un-revoked your Developer ID certificate. Users who were affected by the initial revocation will have app functionality restored when their OCSP cache refreshes (typically within 2 hours).
We are grateful to have you as a member of the Apple Developer Program and want to reiterate our deep apologies. We are taking action to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.
Thank you for choosing to develop for Apple platforms and for being a member of our vibrant developer community.
I hereby thank everyone at Apple for working on this and getting the certificate un-revoked which is really really great news. This generally means that for many people, the applications will continue working as before without the need to re-install, but unfortunately, if your computer was online and running between Aug 4, 2020 and Aug 7, 2020, chances are that macOS has marked the application as malicious and it caches this information without refreshing it on launch. This means that you will still get the message about the application potentially damaging your computer.
What to do next?
I am really sorry for all inconvenience this has caused to my users. I fully understand that many of you use my apps on daily basis and they are in your everyday workflow. I really wish I could have gotten you up and running sooner, but it’s still honestly sooner than I thought.
You will need to redownload your copies of Downie, Permute, Eon and UctoX from my website (https://software.charliemonroe.net/) and Setapp users will get updated copies via Setapp.
Older versions (Permute 2 and Downie 3) are available on their respective websites under the FAQ section – you can access it by clicking on FAQ button on the right side of your screen.
Here are direct links for your convenience:
- Downie 4: https://charliemonroesoftware.com/trial/downie/v4/latest/
- Downie 3: https://charliemonroesoftware.com/trial/downie/v3/latest/
- Permute 3: https://charliemonroesoftware.com/trial/permute/v3/latest/
- Permute 2: https://charliemonroesoftware.com/trial/permute/v2/latest/
- Eon: https://charliemonroesoftware.com/trial/eon/latest/
- UctoX: https://charliemonroesoftware.com/trial/uctox/latest/
Comments
So sorry this happened to you and thanks for putting the details here. I really don’t think Apple will fess up to anything — just in case this admittance of fault opens them up to some lawsuit!
BTW, I have been using your product for more than a couple of years, and they are very good!
You’re correct they won’t accept fault for liable purposes, just shows you what a disingenuous cunt of a company really is and ipso facto its employees
Downie 4 is still giving me the same error. I am in Canada. Is there anything I can do from my end?
Please see the post: Within the next few hours, there will be new downloads available on my website (https://software.charliemonroe.net/) and Setapp users will get updated copies via Setapp soon as well.
You will need to redownload once the downloads are available (hopefully within the next hour or two).
Thank you very much. By the way, your apps are awesome. I use Permute and Downie. Both are amazing. Bravo!
Yesterday I was so sorry for you… Your products are truly amazing! Thank you very much for acting so fast!
Sorry to hear this. Will Apple compensate you for your losses? Did you ask for compensation?
I can’t comment either way at this point, sorry.
Charlie, I didn’t realize how valuable your Downie app is until it seemed to not exist anymore! I looked around for another app similar and discovered a whole bunch of rather worthless ones. You fixed the problem with Apple very quickly… and now i know i own the best one out there!!!
Dude, thinking at positive way, Users like me have a nice reason to torture app supporting more webs now and hurry u a new version.(maybe the boss doesnt codding lol.)
I am from China, sorry to hear this.. Seems like the app back to normal, thanks for your amazing product, means a lot to me. Apple should pay you the losses.
Have downloaded the new versions (Downie, Permute) and all good here Charlie.
Thanks for getting us up and going again so fast, appreciate it!
Where did you get the new version?
Please see the post: Within the next few hours, there will be new downloads available on my website (https://software.charliemonroe.net/) and Setapp users will get updated copies via Setapp soon as well.
You will need to redownload once the downloads are available (hopefully within the next hour or two).
Hi Charlie,
Glad you are back in business.
As a paid up customer, When I re download, how do I get past the trial installation?
You shouldn’t need to get past anything as the license code should be still stored on your computer.
Thank you so much Charlie,
It works perfectly!
The app is working again and I’m delighted. This is one of the most important pieces of software I use. I noted that when the old version started crashing it would automatically send a report to Apple without any possibility of stopping the process. So every time I tried opening it (hoping the problem was temporary), I sent a report to Apple. Is there a way I can disable this in the restored version? If it should happen again, there should be a way to alert Charlie not Apple. But once again, thanks to Charlie for getting us back to work.
Hi from Switzerland. You’re Software is great and I never believed the Message from Apple. Here working again. Keep Up the Good Work!! Hope this does not destroy too much of your hard work!! I am a Fan of your Software!!
Glad its back up and running. After years of having to use buggy and potentially insecure websites to download videos Downie is a god send.
Yet another person screwed over by apple.
First thing Apple should do is update the to state that the app has been temporarily suspended.
They don’t even have to give a reason. Certainly not the “Malware” warning.
This will give them time to contact the developer first to so that any problems can be quickly sorted out.
As for your software Charlie, I for one will continue to buy and use it.
It is easy to use, well supported and constantly updated.
Keep up the great work.
Just downloaded Downie 4 again per Charlie’s instructions and it’s working again. Thanks Charlie!
I have been using Downie for just a few months but have really grown to depend on it. You have my absolute sympathy for what happened to you with the distribution certificates being revoked. And I am equally overjoyed that you were able to sort out the situation as quickly as you did. Thank you taking such good care of us, your loyal customers. You exhibited great grace under pressure, at least that’s how it looks from this side of “the fence”. Keep up the good work!
Thank you for your prompt action, Charlie.
It was scary for me as a long-time user, but to see your whole business vanish… I’ve redownloaded Downie 3 and 4 and they are both working as expected. Let’s hope Apple get their system in order so you and other developers never see a repeat of your nightmare. And I echo Josh Singer’s post.
Downie 4 is the best app I use. It makes me happy.
Charlie’s a marvel for having created and supported this wonder.
Same here … I’m glad this got resolved rather quickly. Sorry for the emotional rollercoaster you went through. I love Downie and would vouch for your integrity anytime.
I guess that’s the price we all pay for benefitting from business giants. Facebook shut down my ad account w/o giving details and never re-opened it. No phone line to call. At least Apple fixed their error.
Keep it up!
I am very happy that your account has been reinstated. I am a huge fan of Downie, and use it all the time.
The biggest issue I have, however, is that Apple now has the ability to remotely kill an app on my computer. This is a severe violation of trust. Is there any way to override this locally? If not, after 40 years of using Apple products, I may have to consider alternatives.
I’ve been using Downie for many years, function and support were always impeccable. I think it is disgusting what Apple is pulling here. I will log a complaint with Apple Support and I can only encourage everyone else here to do the same. The more noise we make, the better. In particular the message about ‘Downie will damage your computer’ is unfounded and in my opinion, slander.
This needs to be addressed.
Perhaps someone with a legal background can be of help.
Hope everything works out.
All the Best!
So sorry for the problems and stonewalling from Apple.
Sorry to hear this! I just downloaded the new download and it seems to work great! Thanks and keep up the awesome work!
Downie 3 is still showing the error message.
Did you redownload?
Absolutely disgusting the way Apple have treated you.
Thanks for the full explanation you have posted – great customer service, great apps keep up the good work.
All the Best
It shows what an incredible power Apple have over its customers, users and 3rd party developers. That suddenly make me wonder if I’ve really chosen the right platform.
I doubt though that your reputation has been damaged by Apples mistake. Your dedication for your customers and your excellent support have been proven to many of us, including myself.
Thanks. Panic over and new download installed and working! Sorry you had the hassle.
I don’t know in what time zone do you live, but here it is 20:20 eastern European time. Could you please publish on your website wenn it will be possible to use your app again and how to procede in case we need to do something like may be download it again or someting?
I’m sorry for your situation. keep up and thanks for your work.
Please see the post – Within the next few hours, there will be new downloads available on my website (https://software.charliemonroe.net/) and Setapp users will get updated copies via Setapp soon as well.
They already are available. You need to redownload the software and replace existing versions with the new ones.
So sorry you had to experience this. Love Downie, and missed it. Hopefully you will get more than an apology, and this will lead to significant changes in their processes/error handling/communication.
As you can tell from all these comments, people love your work, as well they should. It’s clearly the best in its class. And that doesn’t begin to factor in how great is your support for your products. I proved it again today by trying to use other software that claims to do the same tasks.
As far as Apple is concerned, aren’t these the guys whose software is insanely great and protects us from the evil that lurks?
Glad all is well. That had to be awful.
I figured something had to be amiss. There’s nothing like automatic processes flagging things. That said, I hope it doesn’t happen again and I’m very glad you are back up and running. Thank you for your software and your work!
So glad this is resolved! I was fairly freaking out about not being able to use 2 of my essential tools, Downie and Permute. Although my freak out was most likely nothing compared to seeing your livelihood potentially bashed. LOVE your products, please keep it up. And yup, just downloaded and re-installed them and both work like a charm. Thanks!
So sorry this happened to you. I know it isn’t much, but I bought Permute because I’ve been meaning to and this is as good a reason as any.
Hey there,
Sorry you went through all this. I am sure it was super stressful. I use Downie and Permute all the time via SetApp and I just wanted to drop by and say the apps are awesome and I am so glad you can continue to make them. Thank you!
Welcome to 1984 (watch the movie). The bottom line, we all have no control “they” do. Someone obviously complained, who might have had some connections with Apple execs, or it was a bigger company with some “pull” that don’t appreciate that you have an app that can pull virtually any “embedded” video without “permission” from their website. The way I see it, if your vid is online for others to view, then you can’t complain if you don’t want that person to have it for themselves to watch it later, or (for whatever reason), isn’t able to sign into their account so they can watch that vid, but now can’t, because that server went down, or they got locked out by mistake. This way you took the precaution to have the downloaded vid on YOUR system that you can go back to watch anytime you desire without any issues. All thanks to this amazing app. Dude you hit a Goldmine when you developed this app, GOOD FOR YOU!… and goo for us who are able to use it for our purposes! Thanks!
Hey Charlie, happy to know things will get back to normal and immensely sorry for what you had to endure. Hopefully you’ll be able to channel all those feelings through your art and breathe normally again.
What a PITA, but Charlie, no need for *you* to apologise! I wholeheartedly feel for you. I am one of those people who doesn’t immediately scare (several levels above n00b, you could say), so I went looking for ways to get Downie to work and was successful regardless of Apple’s big fuck up. Still, so happy to hear you’re back up and running (undoubtedly twice as fast to catch up with the fallout). Wishing you a quiet weekend.
Great to see you are back up and running. A great testament to your work and support for your users.
It sucks that this happened, but getting back up and running within 24 hours is great news for your users.
To me this should just demonstrate that if you haven’t gotten a license yet for any of your programs you
should do so now and show your support for Charlie. The support here is excellent.
My advice is to get a good lawyer and sue their ass. Seek discovery of every message or item of documentation. Sue them for slander, loss of business reputation, loss of revenue, your time, and their violation of anti-trust by running a monopoly. Take these heartless bastards to court.
Start working on some Windows versions in case Apple tries to take retribution against you, which I doubt they will do once your lawyer’s PR agency makes this a major news story and cause of action and then publicizes the hell out of it. All these tech companies have way too much power and I hope the government breaks them all up due to monopoly control of the market.
Apple illegally stores credit card numbers and uses them not just for purchases but for identity validation. Using credit and debit cards for identity validation on the financial services network is a violation of Apple’s merchant agreement. But Visa and MasterCard make millions on discount fees on every transaction Apple processes. No way they are coming after Apple.
After my computer and iPhone were stolen, the thieves changed my AppleID password. I was locked out of my Apple account for 32 days. Every other account I have was validated in other ways and restored within 48 hours.
Apple only allows a SINGLE E-mail address to send me messages about the location of my stolen items, but since I am locked out of my account, I never see the e-mail notifications showing me where the thief pawned my property.
I buy a new iPhone and restore it from Time Machine but no apps downloaded from the app store will work for 32 days. No Uber, no Maps, No Google, No dictionary, no online banking, no nothing.
Earlier this year my Facebook account was turned off for no reason. Some Trumpanzee reported my account, Facebook takes his word for it, shuts off my account, asks for photos of my face and copies of my ID and supposedly conducts an investigation. 4 days later my account works again. No explanation, no customer service, no recourse.
I know you cannot say anything which is a good sign that you are already seeking legal counsel. The first thing a lawyer says is SAY NOTHING TO NO ONE.
But if that is the case I bak you 100%. Apple will settle before they will agree to discovery and you’ll make a very nice sum of money which to them is spare change or a rounding error on their P&L.
They have no defense. They had an obligation to do due diligence, check your history, call you on the phone but they did nothing but close your business and ruin your stellar reputation.
Please don’t back down. Find a good lawyer who will take your case on contingency and SUE THE BASTARDS.
I’m starting to think this was partially my fault, the other half being PC Matic’s. Why? Because, I left PC Matic running idly on my Mac, as well as Downie, and when the app initiated an auto-update, a whitelist block prompt appeared. I was not on the Mac that day, and it was sitting like that (for who knows how long?) until I looked at it today, and saw that PC Matic, and the warning was on the screen.
Immediately, I called Apple to get assistance with the matter. The advisor that shared my screen that day suggested that PC Matic was interfering with the macOS kernel, and was causing macOS to think that your software was causing trouble for the operating system.
Considering I still had a subscription for Malwarebytes (which Apple endorses by the way), she suggested that I try to get my money back from PC Matic, in which I did, and I even wasted a clean reinstallation of macOS before I got the message that your developer account got put on hold as a result of these actions.
I must sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused! I will be talking with Apple about this matter, and see if we can put the pain on PC Matic this time around.
Thank you for the information, though I personally do not think this is the issue.
Actually, it can be an issue. You’d be surprised to see how much of macOS’s functionality can be manipulated by third-party automation processes (such as PC Matic) accessing its kernel, which is why Apple won’t allow apps to be able to work using legacy kernel extensions starting with macOS Big Sur. It just goes to prove that no other antivirus out there respects Apple’s operating system other than Malwarebytes, which is why Apple endorses them, and why all those other antivirus apps running legacy kernel extensions will most likely be discontinued, unless they can follow in Malwarebytes’ footsteps.
Where can I re-download Downie 3? The download page says see FAQ but I don’t see where the FAQ is.
There’s a FAQ button on the right side. https://software.charliemonroe.net/downie/#faq
You did an awesome job of getting this going again so quickly. Downie 4 has become pretty much my most important app that i use daily. With the censorship going on currently I download everything that i want to keep or fear might be deleted soon. It is my weapon of truth and I am most grateful for it. Thanks very much.
Man, what a nightmare! I’m so sorry you’ve been put through this hell. Thanks for filling us in on the details. I’ve just installed the most recent of Downie and Pumute and they’re working well. Your apps are nothing short of brilliant and I’d be so lost without them.
Thanks Charlie
I learned about Downie in 2015 and Permute a bit after that. I’ve been using both programs a lot and they work really well for their intended purposes and are frequently given useful updates. What more could anyone ask?
Thank you so much for the great app. I almost use it daily.
And best thing is Charlie responds very quickly for any questions and problems.
I bought several other apps but this downie is best for all the time.
Thanks.
You’re a good man Charlie Monroe. Thank you for taking care of this so quickly. I have purchased from you in the past and will continue. The apps are outstanding and your integrity unquestionably sound.
I am from China, and I had used Downie4 for 1 year until this morning i cannot open it. I realized how important this app is to me. After the app crashed, I could hardly perform my studies normally. So I am extremely grateful for you to develop this app. No matter what happens, we will always support u !
“IT’S ALIIIIVE!!1!”
Just adding my voice to the chorus of others who have expressed their relief that Downie is back and my gratitude that from my perspective the resolution occurred quickly and flawlessly. I know you must be relieved and pissed at the same time. I hope you receive something tangible to compensate for the adrenaline pop you must have had and the unearned angst you delt with as you subsequently waded through Apple’s resolution process. Thank you for all you do.
Charlie, I certainly feel for the stress you have endured. Downie is extremely useful and I use it daily as part of my workflow. I loaded an old OS (High Sierra) on VM with Downie3 to get around the problem (an OS before Apple started blocking software). It greatly concerns me that Apple have now developed the OS (Catalina) to the point where they can kill end user apps (that we have paid for in good faith) at will. I am dismayed that the wider software community has not picked up on this outrageous level of control. Its like a car company disabling your vehicle as you drive along because they don’t like the make of tyre you chose. It’s my computer, not Apple’s. Warn me yes, but don’t just kill the app. Apple’s arrogance is out of control, they have overstepped the mark on end user control. I just wish some of the computer journalists of this world would wake up and realise what is happening and take Tim Cook to task.
Thanks Charlie, I’ve enjoyed using your software. Sorry to hear of your troubles. I didn’t get the message box that you showed, the program just crashed. At first I thought you had updated the minimum OS required to be on Catalina since I had just run your recent updates, and i’m still on Mohave, due to Apple’s issues with that OS. I’m glad to say that I’m back up and running with your latest updates. Thank you for taking care of us!
Charlie –
Hang in there. Have purchased everything you have and have been a Downie user for at least a year.
Thanks for getting back to me almost immediately when i wrote you about the issue. I’m glad you got it sorted out and you get some kind of restitution (even for losing a few months off your nervous system).
Great software, keep up the good work.
Thanks for rectifying the situation as soon as you could, and for all the background in this post. Very frustrating to be caught up in automated nonsense beyond your control.
Hi Charlie,
When I booted my iMac today I received this pretty dramatic Apple ‘malware warning’. My first thought that crossed my mind was ‘Bullshit, this is an Apple problem!’. It then took me less than a minute to find this webpage and read what happened.
I can hardly imagine what it means to wake up in the morning, thinking of nothing until you start your computer and realize, that Apple basically put you out of business overnight, not telling you a single word on how and why! I can’t believe this really happened! You have my full empathy and support, Charlie!
This is exactly why I dropped Mac as a supported platform for my games. No one gets a remote kill switch over my business.
After that stupid message from apple that it could damage my computer, I deleted Downie 4, the current version and it installed perfectly. The problem is all the videos that I want to download very slow. i tried a free video downloader and it downloaded fast. I am using Mojave. I like Downie 4 and support your work.
Wow Charlie, I can imagine this must have caused a lot of stress. Thanks for the elaborate explanation!
First off, is your name Charlie Monroe or Krystof Vasa as the App Store says? I’m confused?
Anyway, I just got this message about Permute 3 damaging my computer. So is this problem with Apple persisting or can you explain why they are continuing to flag your app for deletion?
I’ve only had Permute 3 for a few months and paid $14.99 for it and would like to get some more use from it!
Thanks and good luck!
Please redownload from the website as the blog describes. It will not fix on its own, you’ll need to redownload the app and reinstall manually.
Permute is my go-to converter, I’ve been using it for…versions…it’s just such a simple app that does what I need without fuss. It was pretty shocking when my computer started smoking and rumbling and warned me the end was near, mostly because I was all “NOW what am I going to do…I just needed to do this conversion and get back to the project…”
It truly was a PITA that distracted me much too long and I probably opened photoshop and resaved in the end. I am *SO* glad I came here to check it out before moving on forever…the new download and install went smoothly and I didn’t even have to re-register. Sweet!
Thanks, Charlie, glad this worked out for both of us!
James
I’m sorry that this happened to you. I cannot imagine the panic of losing everything that you own and have worked so hard for. I know I was very concerned about losing a key component of my daily work flow. I’m so glad you were able to get your apps back in business. Your apps are invaluable! I was able to download Downie and Permute and resume my routine.
On the plus side, it’s good to read what seems to be a sincere apology from any giant tech company who made a mistake. And I’ve just downloaded a trial copy of Downie to give a try on top of re-downloading my erroneously-trashed copy of Permute. Maybe there is no such thing as bad publicity…
I updated my MacBook Pro to macOS Catalina 10.15.6 today, and upon launch post-upgrade, the first thing my computer is showing me is that message that says Downie 3 is malware and that I should immediately move it to the Trash and empty it. You are saying above this was resolved? Why does it keep showing the warning on August 14?
I’m not sure I understand how all this works, but I redownloaded Downie 3 from the link you shared in the post, requested the license key, and it is working again (I even got a little window that said it was scanned and “did not contain malware”). I would still be concerned that a lot of people are not going to do the research I did, and just follow Apple’s instructions, delete the app, and think you are distributing malware… Hope you can get Apple to make it up to you somehow.
Wow that’s nuts. Sorry you’ve had to go through that. I am pleased to say though that I didn’t freak out when I saw the malware message and knew it would be an error on Apple’s part. You have always supported your software really well and I knew to check your website or to send you a message. P.S. In case it is of any interest, I only started received this error tonight after updating from 10.15.5 to 10.15.6
Came here googling why Apple didn’t want me to use Permute. Hope this is never happening again. Thanks a lot for providing such useful tools! I never noticed both Downie and Permute are your work.
I just got this prompt for the first time *today*. So sorry you had to go through that harrowing experience. Thanks for the update and for the links. I’m glad they put everything back as it should be. I’m grateful for the tools you have created.
Hello,
Just upgraded today to the latest OS and same thing has happened to me.
I don’t know if I am a month late on the OS upgrade, or if this new upgrade is redoing the same bug.
Just thought it would be a good thing to let you know
Franck
Comments are Closed.